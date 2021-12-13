Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.

Lakiesha McCall said she was hit and slammed against a cement wall, and her attacker was shot and killed.

A public information officer at Maxwell Air Force Base confirmed two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident just before 8 a.m. at the Congressman Dickinson Drive gate.

The security forces personnel were evaluated for their injuries and released, according to the PIO. The civilian was also hospitalized.

We have reached out to officials at the base for additional details on the incident and whether or not a man was shot and killed by security forces. We have not heard back.

McCall says she is traumatized by the incident.

“I really thought I was doing to die. I thought I was going to be taken from my kids. I don’t know what I could have told my kids, because I just went to have just like a simple day with my sister,” she said.

McCall said she went to visit her sister, who is in the military, for a family and friends day. She said her family accidentally went to the Gunter Annex instead of Maxwell Air Force Base. They walked in to get visitors passes, then a man got out of his car and charged at her, McCall said.

She said the man elbowed her mom, pushed her mom down and pushed her sister.

McCall said the man then attacked her, hitting her and banging her head against a cement wall. McCall said security then shot the man after he tried to grab a gun.

“Yeah, I didn’t know if it was me shot. I didn’t know if it was him, the guy. I don’t know his name. I didn’t know if it was the guard. But all I know is once I made it to the door I looked and I had blood all over my hands. It was on my head. I didn’t know. I didn’t know who was shot. And in that moment, like I said, I was just so terrified and scared because after the fact of him like beating me hitting my head to the wall, I literally thought he was going to kill me because It took them so long to like react. I think that they were in shock just as much as I was in shock,” McCall said.

McCall said she was taken to Baptist Medical Center South and still doesn’t know who the man was.

McCall said security should have stepped in sooner, and she wants more transparency from the Air Force on the incident.

The Air Force spokesperson said the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the FBI are investigating the incident.

