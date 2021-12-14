Advertise
2nd Troy suspect charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

Alvin Augustus Cannon, 32, of Troy, was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of attempted murder following a Nov. 27 Troy shooting.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection to a late November shooting, according to the Troy Police Department.

Alvin Augustus Cannon, 32, of Troy, was arrested Monday for the Nov. 27 shooting in the 400 Block of Aster Circle. His arrest follows that of Daryl Jerrell Davis, 31, also of Troy, who was taken into custody the day after the incident.

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. that Saturday and talked to multiple people, including a victim who suffered a graze wound. While processing the scene, law enforcement was notified that a person had gone to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

The person, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was later transferred to a Montgomery hospital. An updated condition was not released.

Cannon’s arrest was made for an unrelated charged by the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office. He has since been transported to the Troy City Jail for processing and then the Pike County Jail for holding on a $300,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

