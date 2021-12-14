Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama couple celebrates 74th wedding anniversary

Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2021.
Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2021.(Source: Roberson family)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama couple featured by WSFA 12 News in 2020 as they marked their 73rd wedding anniversary is holding hands for another trip around the sun.

Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson, of Greenville, tied the knot on Dec. 14, 1947. On Tuesday, they celebrate their 74th year of wedded bliss. He’ll also mark his 94th birthday on Saturday.

The couple married 27,029 days ago and continues to live in the same home her mother gave them as a wedding present. The couple says they’re planning a quiet evening again just like they did last year.

While they didn’t know it at the time, the Robersons said “I do” the same day that NASCAR was founded all those years ago. Now, the race is on to wedding lap 75!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.
Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot
An Air Force spokesperson confirmed a person died after a confrontation Saturday at the...
Air Force confirms person died in Gunter Annex gate confrontation
A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Montgomery...
Woman arrested in Dec. 5 Montgomery homicide case
Cornelius Bowen's supervised release has been revoked and he's returning to prison after a June...
Felon’s release revoked after fatal Tuskegee shootout
Victim in Saturday night Montgomery homicide identified

Latest News

Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery is shut down, according to the Montgomery...
Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road closed due to down power lines
Rain and scattered thunderstorm chances increase Saturday.
Warm-up continues all week long
Help wanted signs still hang in many store front windows. All the while, shoppers are hitting...
Labor shortages, supply chain issues affecting retailers
Free concert with Natasha Owens held in Montgomery
Free concert with Natasha Owens held in Montgomery