Alabama EMA holds Resiliency Summit in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Emergency Management Agency held their Preparedness for Alabama Resilience Summit on Tuesday from the campus of Alabama State University.

State EMA Director Brian Hastings says this summit is the first of its kind in Alabama, with legislators, government officials, business and non-profit leaders, economic and public safety professionals gathered for the Resiliency Summit.

“We’re trying to prepare for changing the way we do business a little bit in Alabama with thinking about resiliency, as opposed to...waiting for things to be destroyed and just rebuilding.” Hastings explained.

The purpose of this summit is to enhance disaster preparedness in Alabama through resiliency, planning, partnership development and improved communications.

“So, we just want to bring likeminded people together, to think about what are those things we can do collectively, to focus, prioritize our efforts to make sure that we’re making Alabama ready for the future with regard to all hazards, disasters and things like that,” said Hastings.

This is one of at least three summits that will be held across the state in the future.

