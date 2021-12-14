Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Arrest made in Saturday Montgomery homicide case

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to Montgomery’s 74th homicide of the year.
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to Montgomery’s 74th homicide of the year.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to Montgomery’s 74th homicide of the year.

Antuanio Pickett, 27, of Montgomery, is now charged with murder following the Saturday shooting death of Sammy Lewis, 36, also of Montgomery.

Police and fire medics found Lewis after responding to the 900 block of Victor Tulane Circle around 10:55 p.m. Saturday. He later died at an area hospital.

Pickett was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Service task force Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing. A motive has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.
Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot
An Air Force spokesperson confirmed a person died after a confrontation Saturday at the...
Air Force confirms person died in Gunter Annex gate confrontation
Yolanda Latrice Gary is charged with murder for the Dec. 5, 2021 shooting of Latoya Mitchell,...
Woman arrested in Dec. 5 Montgomery homicide case
Cornelius Bowen's supervised release has been revoked and he's returning to prison after a June...
Felon’s release revoked after fatal Tuskegee shootout
Victim in Saturday night Montgomery homicide identified

Latest News

Aaron Reeves was last seen in Ariton, Alabama, on Oct. 28. If you know where this missing man...
Police seek Troy man with health issues, last seen Oct. 28
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Matthew Amos Burke
Man accidentally released from jail after pleading guilty to kidnapping Birmingham businessman
Rain and scattered thunderstorm chances increase Saturday.
Warm-up continues all week long