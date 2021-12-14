Arrest made in Saturday Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to Montgomery’s 74th homicide of the year.

Antuanio Pickett, 27, of Montgomery, is now charged with murder following the Saturday shooting death of Sammy Lewis, 36, also of Montgomery.

Police and fire medics found Lewis after responding to the 900 block of Victor Tulane Circle around 10:55 p.m. Saturday. He later died at an area hospital.

Pickett was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Service task force Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing. A motive has not been released.

