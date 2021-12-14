Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road closed due to down power lines

Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery is shut down, according to the Montgomery...
Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery is shut down, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery is shut down, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says an incident caused down power lines. Crews with Alabama Power are on the scene working to restore service.

According to Michael Jordan with Alabama Power, about 1,070 customers are without power in the area.

Details on the incident have not been released.

WSFA 12 News has a photographer on the scene working to get the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.
Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot
An Air Force spokesperson confirmed a person died after a confrontation Saturday at the...
Air Force confirms person died in Gunter Annex gate confrontation
A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Montgomery...
Woman arrested in Dec. 5 Montgomery homicide case
Cornelius Bowen's supervised release has been revoked and he's returning to prison after a June...
Felon’s release revoked after fatal Tuskegee shootout
Victim in Saturday night Montgomery homicide identified

Latest News

Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2021.
Alabama couple celebrates 74th wedding anniversary
Rain and scattered thunderstorm chances increase Saturday.
Warm-up continues all week long
Help wanted signs still hang in many store front windows. All the while, shoppers are hitting...
Labor shortages, supply chain issues affecting retailers
Free concert with Natasha Owens held in Montgomery
Free concert with Natasha Owens held in Montgomery