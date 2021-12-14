Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road closed due to down power lines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery is shut down, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says an incident caused down power lines. Crews with Alabama Power are on the scene working to restore service.

According to Michael Jordan with Alabama Power, about 1,070 customers are without power in the area.

Details on the incident have not been released.

WSFA 12 News has a photographer on the scene working to get the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.