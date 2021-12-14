CrimeStoppers program offers rewards for tips on guns in schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several guns have been found on school campuses in Montgomery, Dallas County, and Pike County over the last few weeks, prompting concern from educators, parents, and law enforcement.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has an initiative to keep schools in Alabama safe.

“Our program is made for empowerment,” explained Tony Garrett, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Executive Director. “We have a lot of situations where people just need another resource in order to contact law enforcement.”

If you or a student has information about a crime on a school campus, you are urged to contact law enforcement or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, which says downloading its P3-tips app is preferred because the P3-tips app allows them to ask follow-up questions to ensure that law enforcement has all the necessary information needed for an accurate and safe response.

The P3-tips app dialogs with students concerning bullying, theft, robbery, drugs, guns, and attempted suicide. You can also give information by dialogue via the web at www.215STOP.com

“If you’re calling in on a gun, for example, we can ask follow up questions so law enforcement can have the right information so they can make the right call in order to get that gun out of the school,” said Garrett.

Between 2012 through 2020, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers received tips from students that have resulted in the confiscation of more than 200 guns on school campuses, 140 arrests on school campuses, and 179 criminal charges filed where the offenses occurred on a school campus or after the school-sanctioned event.

“We will pay out $500 for any information that leads to a gun being collected on a school ground campus or even an after school event,” said Garrett.

CrimeStoppers works in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to offer the cash rewards.

“They actually help us collect the data as far as finding out where the gun is, was acquired, finding out how that student got the gun, and was the gun involved in any type of crime,” said Garrett. “We need people to start thinking about gun ownership seriously and having a conversation on how to resolve conflict.”

24-hour tip lines are always working at 334-215-STOP (7867) or toll free 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.

