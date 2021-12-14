Advertise
Junior League of Montgomery, HandsOn River Region distribute ‘Baskets of Love’

The Junior League of Montgomery is partnering with HandsOn River Region to provide "Baskets of Love."((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As we get closer to Christmas, the Junior League of Montgomery is partnering with HandsOn River Region, working to ensure more people have what they need to get them through the holidays.

The volunteer group is putting together “Baskets of Love.”

These baskets include necessities that government assistance won’t cover—toothbrushes and toothpaste, laundry detergent, paper towels.

According to the Junior League, the idea is that these baskets will allow families to care for their children and free up limited monetary resources for the holidays. HandsOn River Region will make sure these baskets get to families it works with.

The Junior League provides the items in these packages to be delivered to women who are the head of their households and rely on food stamps.

