Man accidentally released from jail after pleading guilty to kidnapping Birmingham businessman

L to R: Matthew Amos Burke, Tabatha Nicole Hodges.
L to R: Matthew Amos Burke, Tabatha Nicole Hodges.(Source: Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sources say Matthew Burke, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping Elton Stephens, Jr. was accidentally released from jail Friday afternoon and now U.S. Marshals are looking for him. Jefferson Co. Jail records show he was released Friday at 3:23 pm.

Burke is facing nearly 20 years in prison for the kidnapping.

Matthew Burke and Tabatha Hodges pleaded guilty on federal charges in the abduction of Elton B. Stephens, Jr.

Burke and Hodges admitted to kidnapping Stephens from his home last year in an attempt to get a ransom of $250,000.

Hodges was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

According to court documents, Burke and Hodges abducted Stephens with the intent to hold him for ransom or reward.

According to the indictment, Burke and Hodges traveled to Stephens’ home, abducted him and took him to a home in Remlap in an effort to obtain ransom money in the amount of $250,000. A wire transfer in the amount of $250,000 was sent to a bank account belonging to Hodges. After receiving the ransom money, Burke and Hodges took Stephens back to his home and released him. Burke told him that his family would be killed if he called the police about the kidnapping or the ransom.

