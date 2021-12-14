Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirms a child reported missing from Columbus has been found dead and a suspect is in custody.
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. She was reportedly last seen on Bowman Street. Later that evening, the alert was canceled - no further details were released.
The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kamarie dead at 11:15 p.m. Monday.
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office shared additional information about the incident during a press conference on Tuesday morning.
