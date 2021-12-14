Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

‘Montgomery Thrive’ launched by city, county commission

City of Montgomery skyline
City of Montgomery skyline(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission have launched a website aimed at educating the public on their plans related to the American Rescue Plan Act.

The website, which launched Tuesday, gives Montgomery area residents the opportunity to provide direct input to elected officials on their community’s needs. They can even use the site to submit project ideas, according to a release.

Residents can go to the website and sign up for updates and complete a community survey.

“Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act presents a unique opportunity for the City and County to come together to ensure everyone in our community feels the impact of this unprecedented support from the Biden-Harris Administration,” Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “We united to create the Montgomery Thrive website and initiative to give residents the chance to learn about the American Rescue Plan funds while seeking their input on how these funds should be used to transform our community.”

The city and county say the website will also be used to educate residents on future plans related to the American Rescue Plan Act.

The spending plans have been broken down into five categories: infrastructure, public safety, community impact, public health, and economic development, with the city council going further, breaking them into subcategories to explore how best to allocate the money.

“The City and County working together allows us to combine resources and leverage those with other funding sources to make the biggest difference for our constituencies,” says City Council President Charles Jinright. “What we’ve found in these joint meetings is that city and county leaders have long been working on the same pressing issues. We share so much overlap that it doesn’t make sense for us to approach this separately.”

Jinright said the common goal is to make sure the money is being spent in a way that serves a long-term impact on the community.

The city and county will announce additional community engagement plans after the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.
Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot
An Air Force spokesperson confirmed a person died after a confrontation Saturday at the...
Air Force confirms person died in Gunter Annex gate confrontation
A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Montgomery...
Woman arrested in Dec. 5 Montgomery homicide case
Cornelius Bowen's supervised release has been revoked and he's returning to prison after a June...
Felon’s release revoked after fatal Tuskegee shootout
Victim in Saturday night Montgomery homicide identified

Latest News

The Junior League of Montgomery is partnering with HandsOn River Region to provide "Baskets of...
Junior League of Montgomery, HandsOn River Region distribute ‘Baskets of Love’
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Sunday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.
Wiregrass woman celebrates 109th birthday
A photo of the Montgomery City Christmas tree from 2018.
Montgomery’s 12 Days of Christmas events continues with Friday parade
Source: Courtesy of Christmas in Candyland via christmasincandyland.com
6 Alabama holiday destinations you need to see