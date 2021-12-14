‘Montgomery Thrive’ launched by city, county commission

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission have launched a website aimed at educating the public on their plans related to the American Rescue Plan Act.

The website, which launched Tuesday, gives Montgomery area residents the opportunity to provide direct input to elected officials on their community’s needs. They can even use the site to submit project ideas, according to a release.

Residents can go to the website and sign up for updates and complete a community survey.

“Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act presents a unique opportunity for the City and County to come together to ensure everyone in our community feels the impact of this unprecedented support from the Biden-Harris Administration,” Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “We united to create the Montgomery Thrive website and initiative to give residents the chance to learn about the American Rescue Plan funds while seeking their input on how these funds should be used to transform our community.”

The city and county say the website will also be used to educate residents on future plans related to the American Rescue Plan Act.

The spending plans have been broken down into five categories: infrastructure, public safety, community impact, public health, and economic development, with the city council going further, breaking them into subcategories to explore how best to allocate the money.

“The City and County working together allows us to combine resources and leverage those with other funding sources to make the biggest difference for our constituencies,” says City Council President Charles Jinright. “What we’ve found in these joint meetings is that city and county leaders have long been working on the same pressing issues. We share so much overlap that it doesn’t make sense for us to approach this separately.”

Jinright said the common goal is to make sure the money is being spent in a way that serves a long-term impact on the community.

The city and county will announce additional community engagement plans after the holiday season.

