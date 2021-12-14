Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway idenfied

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A person struck by an automobile in Dothan Monday died at the scene, per police.

The accident happened along Ross Clark Drive near Bauman Drive, an area with a history of pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries.

Killed in this latest incident was 54-year old Laura Lee Cook who resided in a nearby hotel, according to Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd.

Trained investigators spent the evening at the crash scene, where traffic had to be detoured.

Others, mostly hotel guests, have been previously killed or seriously injured in that busy area of the Circle.

(This story updated with victim’s identification).

