Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police seek Troy man with health issues, last seen Oct. 28

Aaron Reeves was last seen in Ariton, Alabama, on Oct. 28. If you know where this missing man...
Aaron Reeves was last seen in Ariton, Alabama, on Oct. 28. If you know where this missing man is, call police immediately.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 35-year-old man who has known health issues.

A missing person report was filed on Monday for Aaron Danyale Reeves, who was last seen in Ariton on Oct. 28. Police say he spoke of going to the beach.

The police department said Reeves is known to suffer from several psychological disorders.

Reeves is 5′08″ and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location should call their local law enforcement agency, the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500, or the Troy Secret Witness Line at 334-566-5555.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.
Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot
An Air Force spokesperson confirmed a person died after a confrontation Saturday at the...
Air Force confirms person died in Gunter Annex gate confrontation
Yolanda Latrice Gary is charged with murder for the Dec. 5, 2021 shooting of Latoya Mitchell,...
Woman arrested in Dec. 5 Montgomery homicide case
Cornelius Bowen's supervised release has been revoked and he's returning to prison after a June...
Felon’s release revoked after fatal Tuskegee shootout
Victim in Saturday night Montgomery homicide identified

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to Montgomery’s 74th homicide of the year.
Arrest made in Saturday Montgomery homicide case
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Matthew Amos Burke
Man accidentally released from jail after pleading guilty to kidnapping Birmingham businessman
Rain and scattered thunderstorm chances increase Saturday.
Warm-up continues all week long