Police seek Troy man with health issues, last seen Oct. 28

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 35-year-old man who has known health issues.

A missing person report was filed on Monday for Aaron Danyale Reeves, who was last seen in Ariton on Oct. 28. Police say he spoke of going to the beach.

The police department said Reeves is known to suffer from several psychological disorders.

Reeves is 5′08″ and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location should call their local law enforcement agency, the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500, or the Troy Secret Witness Line at 334-566-5555.

