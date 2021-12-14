Advertise
Tyler man accused of kidnapping Alabama girl could face federal charges

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, of Tyler
Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, of Tyler(Smith County Jail website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from Alabama after meeting her online will be federally prosecuted according to court documents filed Friday.

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, of Tyler, is being held on charges of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child, trafficking, engage in sexual conduct, and resisting arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit, the girl’s foster parents reported her missing to the police on April 15.

On April 16 FBI agents and Tyler PD went to Skipworth’s home and retrieved the “visibly shaken” girl from his bedroom according to the affidavit.

On April 18, the girl was interviewed at the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center. During the interview, the girl said Skipworth sexually assaulted her several times while he kept her in his bedroom from April 16 to April 17.

Skipworth’s attorneys, F.R. Files Jr. and J. Brett Harrison filed a motion to continue in Smith County district court Friday, stating authorities have said federal charges are being pursued against Skipworth.

Previous: Tyler police rescue 13-year-old Alabama girl from residence on Woods Blvd.

Affidavit: Tyler man met Alabama girl online, kidnapped, sexually assaulted her

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

