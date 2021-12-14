Warm-up continues all week long

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warming trend continues today under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We don’t stop there, though...

It'll be mostly sunny today with warmer temperatures. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will warm into the 70s every day from Wednesday to Saturday. Wednesday we’re looking at lower 70s, but the other three days during that stretch should feature middle 70s to even upper 70s.

Skies will change a little bit beginning tomorrow as some moisture begins to push northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain stays away until late in the day Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Instead of the mainly sunny skies we’ll have today, skies will feature more of a mix of sun and clouds to even more clouds than sun for the second half of the workweek.

Clouds will increase even more by later Friday as a system and its attendant cold front begin to edge closer from our northwest. This system will bring a chance of rain for everyone Friday night and especially Saturday. It’s even possible we squeeze out a few showers Friday evening.

Nothing severe is in the forecast at this time, but thunderstorms are certainly in the mix.

Another elevated chance of rain exists Sunday night and Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Details beyond Saturday are a bit murky at this point regarding what happens. Some models do suggest there’s at least a chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday, so we’ll maintain a low-end chance at this time.

There does appear to be better agreement on some rain for Monday, thus we’ve raised rain chances a bit compared to Sunday.

Total rainfall through next Monday will reach a half-inch to more than an inch. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will fall behind Saturday’s cold front, with highs returning to the 60s and 50s beginning Sunday.

Oh! If you’re curious about Christmas...it’s still too early to give a concrete forecast, but we’re getting closer to being able to give an idea of what will happen so stay tuned!

