22 and 23 year old brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of two brothers, shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Offices got the call around 3:00 p.m. There were reports of a person shot at 3833 East Lake Blvd. They arrived at a Shell Gas station to find one of the victims, 23-year-old Lorenzo Terez Cole lying on the ground. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say they began canvassing the area and found a second victim, 22-year-old Cortney Jermaine Woods wounded, laying in a grassy area just off the service road of the Shell station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After preliminary investigation, police believe both victims were sitting in a car when multiple suspects open fire. The victims got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot before collapsing. Police say it appears to have been a targeted attack.

