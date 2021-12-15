Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud

Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office/Brevard County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three people are facing felony voter fraud charges in Florida for reportedly casting multiple ballots in an election.

Court documents list Joan Halstead, 72, Jay Ketcik, 63, and John Rider, 61, all residents of The Villages retirement community in Sumter County.

Halstead is accused of voting in person in Florida during the 2020 presidential election and also casting an absentee ballot in New York.

Court documents do not say in which elections the other two suspects allegedly committed voting fraud.

All three are out on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Antuanio Pickett, 27, is charged with the Dec. 11, 2021 homicide of Sammy Lewis.
Arrest made in Saturday Montgomery homicide case
Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery is shut down, according to the Montgomery...
Monday night crash causes Tuesday crash, I-85 delays
Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.
Shoplifting suspect flees Alabama Walmart via Uber, police say
Alvin Augustus Cannon, 32, of Troy, was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of...
2nd Troy suspect charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

Latest News

A venomous snake was found hiding in a family's Christmas tree.
Venomous snake found hiding in family’s Christmas tree in South Africa
Crash on I-65 SB near Clay Street causing delays
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden visiting Kentucky to console tornado victims, give aid
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus
A venomous snake was found hiding in a family's Christmas tree.
Venomous snake found hiding in family's Christmas tree