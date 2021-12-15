Alabama adds 22 during early signing period
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Football has 22 new student-athletes after early signing day. The 2022 recruiting class features signees from 10 states.
Here’s a look at the class!
- Jeremiah Alexander LB 6-2 250 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson
- Aaron Anderson WR 5-9 185 New Orleans, La./Edna Karr
- Isaiah Bond WR 5-11 175 Buford, Ga./Buford
- Tyler Booker OL 6-5 325 Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy
- Elijah Brown TE 6-5 230 Dayton, Ohio/Wayne
- Jihaad Campbell LB 6-3 215 Erial, N.J./IMG Academy
- Trequon Fegans DB 6-2 185 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson
- Isaiah Hastings DL 6-4 290 Toronto, Canada/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)
- Emmanuel Henderson RB 6-1 185 Hartford, Ala./Geneva County
- Antonio Kite DB 6-1 180 Anniston, Ala./Anniston
- Earl Little Jr. DB 6-1 180 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./American Heritage
- Jamarion Miller RB 5-10 195 Tyler, Texas/Tyler Legacy
- Shawn Murphy LB 6-2 215 Manassas, Va./Unity Reed
- Amari Niblack ATH 6-4 225 Clearwater, Fla./Lakewood
- Jaheim Oatis DL 6-5 360 Columbia, Miss./Columbia
- Khurtiss Perry DL 6-2 260 Pike Road, Ala./Pike Road
- Jake Pope DB 6-1 190 Buford, Ga./Buford
- Kobe Prentice WR 5-10 171 Calera, Ala./Calera
- Shazz Preston WR 6-0 190 Saint James, La./Saint James
- Elijah Pritchett OL 6-6 300 Columbus, Ga./Carver
- Dayne Shor OL 6-5 315 Alpharetta, Ga./Denmark
- Ty Simpson QB 6-2 195 Martin, Tenn./Westview
Saban said he is pleased to welcome this group of early signees.
“This day represents the culmination, at least for now, of a lot of people who do a great job of being a part of our team to help us attract character-quality people who want to get an education, who want to be great football players to this university,” Saban added.
It’s the fifth year for an early signing day.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.