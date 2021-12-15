Alabama adds 22 during early signing period

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Football has 22 new student-athletes after early signing day. The 2022 recruiting class features signees from 10 states.

Here’s a look at the class!

Jeremiah Alexander LB 6-2 250 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson

Aaron Anderson WR 5-9 185 New Orleans, La./Edna Karr

Isaiah Bond WR 5-11 175 Buford, Ga./Buford

Tyler Booker OL 6-5 325 Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy

Elijah Brown TE 6-5 230 Dayton, Ohio/Wayne

Jihaad Campbell LB 6-3 215 Erial, N.J./IMG Academy

Trequon Fegans DB 6-2 185 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson

Isaiah Hastings DL 6-4 290 Toronto, Canada/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)

Emmanuel Henderson RB 6-1 185 Hartford, Ala./Geneva County

Antonio Kite DB 6-1 180 Anniston, Ala./Anniston

Earl Little Jr. DB 6-1 180 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./American Heritage

Jamarion Miller RB 5-10 195 Tyler, Texas/Tyler Legacy

Shawn Murphy LB 6-2 215 Manassas, Va./Unity Reed

Amari Niblack ATH 6-4 225 Clearwater, Fla./Lakewood

Jaheim Oatis DL 6-5 360 Columbia, Miss./Columbia

Khurtiss Perry DL 6-2 260 Pike Road, Ala./Pike Road

Jake Pope DB 6-1 190 Buford, Ga./Buford

Kobe Prentice WR 5-10 171 Calera, Ala./Calera

Shazz Preston WR 6-0 190 Saint James, La./Saint James

Elijah Pritchett OL 6-6 300 Columbus, Ga./Carver

Dayne Shor OL 6-5 315 Alpharetta, Ga./Denmark

Ty Simpson QB 6-2 195 Martin, Tenn./Westview

Saban said he is pleased to welcome this group of early signees.

“This day represents the culmination, at least for now, of a lot of people who do a great job of being a part of our team to help us attract character-quality people who want to get an education, who want to be great football players to this university,” Saban added.

It’s the fifth year for an early signing day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.