Alabama adds 22 during early signing period

Nick Saban talks new signing class
Nick Saban talks new signing class(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Football has 22 new student-athletes after early signing day. The 2022 recruiting class features signees from 10 states.

Here’s a look at the class!

  • Jeremiah Alexander LB 6-2 250 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson
  • Aaron Anderson WR 5-9 185 New Orleans, La./Edna Karr
  • Isaiah Bond WR 5-11 175 Buford, Ga./Buford
  • Tyler Booker OL 6-5 325 Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy
  • Elijah Brown TE 6-5 230 Dayton, Ohio/Wayne
  • Jihaad Campbell LB 6-3 215 Erial, N.J./IMG Academy
  • Trequon Fegans DB 6-2 185 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson
  • Isaiah Hastings DL 6-4 290 Toronto, Canada/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)
  • Emmanuel Henderson RB 6-1 185 Hartford, Ala./Geneva County
  • Antonio Kite DB 6-1 180 Anniston, Ala./Anniston
  • Earl Little Jr. DB 6-1 180 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./American Heritage
  • Jamarion Miller RB 5-10 195 Tyler, Texas/Tyler Legacy
  • Shawn Murphy LB 6-2 215 Manassas, Va./Unity Reed
  • Amari Niblack ATH 6-4 225 Clearwater, Fla./Lakewood
  • Jaheim Oatis DL 6-5 360 Columbia, Miss./Columbia
  • Khurtiss Perry DL 6-2 260 Pike Road, Ala./Pike Road
  • Jake Pope DB 6-1 190 Buford, Ga./Buford
  • Kobe Prentice WR 5-10 171 Calera, Ala./Calera
  • Shazz Preston WR 6-0 190 Saint James, La./Saint James
  • Elijah Pritchett OL 6-6 300 Columbus, Ga./Carver
  • Dayne Shor OL 6-5 315 Alpharetta, Ga./Denmark
  • Ty Simpson QB 6-2 195 Martin, Tenn./Westview

Saban said he is pleased to welcome this group of early signees.

“This day represents the culmination, at least for now, of a lot of people who do a great job of being a part of our team to help us attract character-quality people who want to get an education, who want to be great football players to this university,” Saban added.

It’s the fifth year for an early signing day.

