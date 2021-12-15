Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ALDOT: Crash blocking all lanes of I-85 near Shorter

All lanes of Interstate 85 near the Shorter exit are blocked after a crash, according to the...
All lanes of Interstate 85 near the Shorter exit are blocked after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 85 near Shorter are blocked after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the crash has blocked all lanes in the area just before exit 22, the Shorter Exit. Motorists are being asked to use caution while traveling through this area.

Details on the crash are limited.

Motorists should slow down and consider taking an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Antuanio Pickett, 27, is charged with the Dec. 11, 2021 homicide of Sammy Lewis.
Arrest made in Saturday Montgomery homicide case
Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery is shut down, according to the Montgomery...
Monday night crash causes Tuesday crash, I-85 delays
Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.
Shoplifting suspect flees Alabama Walmart via Uber, police say
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama

Latest News

Crash cleared on I-65 SB near Pine Level
An 18-wheeler crashed on Interstate 65 southbound near mile marker 174 on Dec. 10, 2021.
Traffic moving again following 18-wheeler wreck on I-65 near Montgomery
Several crashes on Interstate 85 northbound and southbound are causing delays for morning...
Delays clear on I-85 near Ann Street, Perry Hill exits
Interstate 65 northbound has reopened near Fort Deposit after a crash involving an 18-wheeler...
I-65 reopens after 18-wheeler crash near Fort Deposit