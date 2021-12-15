ALDOT: Crash blocking all lanes of I-85 near Shorter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 85 near Shorter are blocked after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the crash has blocked all lanes in the area just before exit 22, the Shorter Exit. Motorists are being asked to use caution while traveling through this area.

Details on the crash are limited.

Motorists should slow down and consider taking an alternate route.

