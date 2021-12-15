Auburn adds 16 players on early signing day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers have been busy the last few days filling their signing class for this year. Auburn and Coach Bryan Harsin signed 16 of the nation’s top high school and JUCO talent.

Here is a look at who you can see on The Plains next year.

Damari Alston RB 5-10 205 Atlanta, GA/Woodward Academy

Austin Ausberry CB 6-1 199 Baton Rouge, LA/University Lab

Camden Brown WR 6-3 190 Monroe, LA / St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

Jay Fair WR 5-10 175 Rockwall, TX/Rockwall-Heath

Holden Geriner QB 6-3 206 Savannah, GA/Benedictine Military

Marquise Gilbert S 6-2 180 Daytona Beach, FL/Hutchinson CC

Powell Gordon LB 6-3 210 Auburn, AL/Auburn

EJ Harris OL 6-5 303 Auburn, AL/Auburn

Omari Kelly WR 6-1 175 Jesup, GA/Hewitt-Trussville (AL)

Alex McPherson K 5-10 156 Fort Payne, AL/Fort Payne

JD Rhym CB 6-1 180 Valdosta, GA/Valdosta

Micah Riley-Ducker TE 6-5 236 Omaha, NE/Bellevue West

Keionte Scott CB 6-0 185 San Diego, CA/Snow College

Enyce Sledge DL 6-4 305 Monroe, LA/Neville

Caleb Wooden S 6-1 180 Lawrenceville, GA/Archer

Robert Woodyard Jr. LB 6-1 235 Mobile, AL/Williamson

Harsin is happy with his new players.

“It’s a great day for Auburn. I’m really excited about the class we signed and we’ll continue to work toward another signing period as we prepare for our bowl game and practice,” Harsin said.

“Our entire focus and purpose in recruiting was to bring in the right people, number one – character, hard workers, guys who were going to compete, guys who were winners. We had 16 signees and eight are going to be mid-year enrollees. We had seven captains in this group and the average GPA of our signees is 3.3.”

Auburn opens the 2022 football season with Mercer on September 3rd.

