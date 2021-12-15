Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Auburn University Gymnast breaking new ground in the digital world of Art

Morgan Leigh Oldham is a junior on the Auburn Gymnastics team. She has been working on a NFT...
Morgan Leigh Oldham is a junior on the Auburn Gymnastics team. She has been working on a NFT project for several months and is planning to go live with her landing page and NFT drop December15, 2021. She will be the first female collegiate athlete (that we’re aware of) that will have her own NFT in this new NIL world. Morgan talks about her new project and endeavor.
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Morgan Leigh Oldham is a junior on the Auburn Gymnastics team. She has been working on a NFT, non-fungible tokens, project for several months and is planning to go live with her landing page and NFT drop December15, 2021.

“This is just an awesome opportunity for me and for those to get this NFT,” said Oldham. “It’s kind of like collecting baseball cards, but digitally, when there are not that many copies available. And to do this and try and raise money for a worth cause is just incredible.”

Oldham is one of the first female collegiate athlete that will have her own NFT in this new NIL world.

The officially licensed digital piece of art from artist Jace McTier commemorates Morgan Leigh Oldham’s career and all proceeds support the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County. Just 100 copies are available for .06 ETH or about $220 dollars.

her landing page is - https://morgan-leigh-oldham.webflow.io/

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Antuanio Pickett, 27, is charged with the Dec. 11, 2021 homicide of Sammy Lewis.
Arrest made in Saturday Montgomery homicide case
Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery is shut down, according to the Montgomery...
Monday night crash causes Tuesday crash, I-85 delays
Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.
Shoplifting suspect flees Alabama Walmart via Uber, police say
Alvin Augustus Cannon, 32, of Troy, was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of...
2nd Troy suspect charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

Latest News

Help wanted signs still hang in many store front windows. All the while, shoppers are hitting...
Labor shortages, supply chain issues affecting retailers
Amazon.com is planning to build three new facilities around Alabama, including one in Montgomery.
$100 million Amazon facility coming to Montgomery
People like Barbara Straker are helping local employers fill positions left available by labor...
Easterseals program playing role in fulfilling labor shortage
State working to raise labor participation rate
October is National Financial Planning month. It’s a good time to start thinking about...
Survey finds most Americans not adequately saving for retirement