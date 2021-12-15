Crash on I-65 SB near Clay Street causing delays
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 southbound near Clay Street is causing delays.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before exit 172, the Clay Street exit. It is causing major delays and congestion.
Motorists traveling in this direction should expect delays.
Details on the crash are limited.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.