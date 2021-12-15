Advertise
Crash on I-65 SB near Clay Street causing delays

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 southbound near Clay Street is causing delays.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before exit 172, the Clay Street exit. It is causing major delays and congestion.

Motorists traveling in this direction should expect delays.

Details on the crash are limited.

