Deputy US marshal’s body returned to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those commuting along Interstate 65 Wednesday morning couldn’t miss the large American flag being hoisted into the air between two firetrucks.

We’re now learning it was a show of respect by Montgomery Fire/Rescue for a deputy U.S. marshal who recently died.

MFR suspended the flag in the air above I-65 at the Maxwell Boulevard Bridge, and firefighters stood on nearly every overpass in Montgomery as the body of Deputy U.S. Marshal Joseph Thornton was returned home.

Thornton died in Jamaica while on assignment. His cause of death was not released, but a spokesperson with MFR said he was 37.

Thornton was a native of North Dakota but called Montgomery, where his parents live, his home.

Further details about Thornton’s funeral services were not immediately available.

