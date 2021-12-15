Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Deputy US marshal’s body returned to Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those commuting along Interstate 65 Wednesday morning couldn’t miss the large American flag being hoisted into the air between two firetrucks.

We’re now learning it was a show of respect by Montgomery Fire/Rescue for a deputy U.S. marshal who recently died.

MFR suspended the flag in the air above I-65 at the Maxwell Boulevard Bridge, and firefighters stood on nearly every overpass in Montgomery as the body of Deputy U.S. Marshal Joseph Thornton was returned home.

Thornton died in Jamaica while on assignment. His cause of death was not released, but a spokesperson with MFR said he was 37.

Thornton was a native of North Dakota but called Montgomery, where his parents live, his home.

Further details about Thornton’s funeral services were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Antuanio Pickett, 27, is charged with the Dec. 11, 2021 homicide of Sammy Lewis.
Arrest made in Saturday Montgomery homicide case
Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery is shut down, according to the Montgomery...
Monday night crash causes Tuesday crash, I-85 delays
Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.
Shoplifting suspect flees Alabama Walmart via Uber, police say
Alvin Augustus Cannon, 32, of Troy, was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of...
2nd Troy suspect charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

Latest News

Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID-19
Mobile River Bridge and Bayway
Plan for I-10 bridge across Mobile River resurrected
Search for possible submerged car
Walker Co. authorities find stolen vehicle in the water 19 years later
.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue honors late deputy marshal