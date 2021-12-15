Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

FBI agents investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitutes overseas

Six FBI agents are being investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitution while on assignment...
Six FBI agents are being investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitution while on assignment overseas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Six FBI agents on assignment overseas are accused of soliciting prostitution, trafficking drugs and more.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General released an investigative report Tuesday. It alleges four FBI officials solicited, procured and accepted sex from prostitutes while on duty in a foreign country and then lied about it.

The report says a fifth official also allegedly tried to pay for sex overseas and a sixth official is accused of knowing about what happened but not reporting it.

The allegations about all six unnamed agents violate Justice Department and FBI policies.

Two of the officials accused have resigned, two retired and one was removed during the investigation.

The Office of the Inspector General referred its report to the FBI for further action.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Antuanio Pickett, 27, is charged with the Dec. 11, 2021 homicide of Sammy Lewis.
Arrest made in Saturday Montgomery homicide case
Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery is shut down, according to the Montgomery...
Monday night crash causes Tuesday crash, I-85 delays
Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.
Shoplifting suspect flees Alabama Walmart via Uber, police say
Alvin Augustus Cannon, 32, of Troy, was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of...
2nd Troy suspect charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

Latest News

An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden sees firsthand tornado toll across Kentucky landscape
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Florida district to pay $26 million to school shooting victims
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Testimony: Potter extensively trained on proper Taser use
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
California mops up after storm soaks state, triggers slides