Getting warmer with changes looming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There will be some more clouds in the sky today compared to what we’ve seen so far this week, but it will still be a bright day. Highs will rise into the lower 70s.

More 70s are coming on up to round out the workweek. We’ll head for the lower 70s tomorrow and the mid-70s come Friday despite both days featuring mostly cloudy skies.

The dry stretch will end late Friday and especially this weekend as a cold front pushes through. A few showers may develop after 5 p.m. Friday, but coverage will stay pretty low through midnight.

Friday night we will see additional scattered showers, but Saturday is when the coverage of rain and thunderstorms peaks.

Expect a solid chance at getting wet on Saturday with the cold front. It will still be unseasonably warm and humid as we reach the mid-70s ahead of any rain. Even with the warmth and humidity, we are not looking at a severe weather or widespread heavy rain event.

The front will push to our south Saturday night, which will end our chances for rain. The drier air behind the front should keep Sunday rain-free and much cooler in the upper 50s. Clouds will hang tough throughout the day.

A secondary wave could bring a renewed chance of plain rain showers Monday, Monday night and early Tuesday. The fine details regarding this system have been -- and continue to be -- a bit muddled.

Still, models do suggest some rain potential during this period. It won’t rain that entire time, but we’re including mid-range chances for rain from Monday through the first half of Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain much cooler heading into next week. Highs will only be in the 50s.

