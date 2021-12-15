Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office search for missing woman

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Keyquanna Monise Burton was last seen on Nov. 22, 2021, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Authorities say Burton was last seen leaving the area of Highway 21 North in Lowndesboro.

Anyone with information on Burton is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 334-548-2222 or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.

