Montgomery church gets $100K from Oklahoma church

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery church got a big gift this holiday season, and it came from another church more than 700 miles away.

Metropolitan United Methodist Church was surprised with a huge gift from Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. During Sunday’s service, the Montgomery congregation found out their church was awarded $100,000 for its education program and food pantry at the Beacon Center.

“This is our largest gift that we have on file that we’ve ever received in the life of the church, and we’re just so thankful for the generosity,” said Richard Williams, pastor of Metropolitan United Methodist Church.

Williams said the money will help fund a computer lab and continue other education and food programs.

During Sunday’s announcement, Transformation Church’s pastor, Mike Todd, said the church lab needs laptops for their GED program, as well as food pantry needs. The church says that GED program is in partnership with Trenholm State Community College.

“We’re sending you a check for $100,000 to be able to do whatever you need to do to continue to continue to serve that community,” Todd said.

Transformation Church raised more than $8 million throughout the year to give away. Metropolitan United Methodist Church was among a number of churches and nonprofits chosen to receive help.

