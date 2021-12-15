Montgomery home damaged in fire Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A home was extensively damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue Lt. J.C. Selman, the fire happened in the 1200 block of Chadwick Lane around 4:48 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the two-story home, heavy smoke and flames could be seen. Firefighters were able to enter the home and extinguish the fire.

Unfortunately, Selman said the home had extensive damage. No one was injured.

The fire is currently under investigation.

