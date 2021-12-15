MPD charges suspect in Vaughn Plaza homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a deadly shooting on Vaughn Plaza Road.

Capt. Saba Coleman said Jamie Williams, 23, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Alfred Smart, 24.

The shooting happened on Dec. 5th around 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of Vaughn Plaza Road. Smart was found at the scene and pronounced dead, Coleman added. Two other victims were taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.

Williams was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody Tuesday by the United States Marshals Task Force. He was then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.