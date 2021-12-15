Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

New laws to block robocalls

While it might not seem like it, Consumer Reports says robocalls are on the decline.
While it might not seem like it, Consumer Reports says robocalls are on the decline.(WAFB)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS - The coronavirus pandemic has given phone scammers yet another opportunity to use robocalls to prey on consumers. But some new laws have been enacted to help put a stop to all those annoying calls. Plus, Consumer Reports says there are some simple things you can do, too.

While it might not seem like it, Consumer Reports says robocalls are on the decline;

4-point-1 billion were placed in October 2021. But a recent deadline imposed by the Traced Act requires carriers to certify that they’re using something called Shaken/Stir technology.

Nearly 7,000 carriers have complied so far. Shaken/Stir is designed to help identify spoofed calls that use a fake number to trick you into answering your phone. Those calls are labeled a risk or blocked altogether. The service is free, and there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of it. But there are even more steps you can take to get as few robocalls as possible.

Whitelisting allows calls only from people on your contact list. You can search online for directions to install the tool on your Apple or Android phone. The downside is that you risk missing calls from, say, a doctor’s office or a delivery person whose number isn’t stored in your phone.

There are also third party call-blocking apps that can help. Some of them charge a fee, while others offer a free subscription or a free trial. CR says if you sign up for a free trial offer, just make sure to cancel before it’s over if you don’t want to be charged a monthly fee.

Depending on your phone and carrier, Consumer Reports says you may have to manually activate your phone’s call-blocking services. We’ve put CR’s step-by-step instructions for each carrier on our station’s website

All Consumer Reports Material Copyright © 2021 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Antuanio Pickett, 27, is charged with the Dec. 11, 2021 homicide of Sammy Lewis.
Arrest made in Saturday Montgomery homicide case
Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery is shut down, according to the Montgomery...
Monday night crash causes Tuesday crash, I-85 delays
Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.
Shoplifting suspect flees Alabama Walmart via Uber, police say
Alvin Augustus Cannon, 32, of Troy, was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of...
2nd Troy suspect charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

Latest News

Mid-south tornado outbreak
Mid-south tornado outbreak
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID-19
Police are looking to identify a suspect involved with a counterfeit money investigation in...
Suspect sought in Prattville counterfeit money investigation
Rain and storms are likely on Saturday with a cold front.
Getting warmer with changes looming