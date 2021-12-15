Advertise
Plan for I-10 bridge across Mobile River resurrected

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Officials on the Alabama coast have resurrected a plan to build a massive Interstate 10 bridge across the Mobile River and expand the highway across Mobile Bay.

News outlets report that area planning groups voted Wednesday to push the project ahead without the large tolls that doomed the plan two years ago.

Toll prices would be limited to $2.50, down from as much as $6 under the previous plan. And a free route across the heavily traveled northern end of Mobile Bay would still be available.

Toll opponents say they’re still opposed to any plan that includes fees for vehicles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

