Suspect sought in Prattville counterfeit money investigation

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are looking to identify a suspect involved with a counterfeit money investigation.

According to CrimeStoppers, Prattville police are investigating a case where counterfeit money was used by two suspects to purchase goods from a retail store.

Police are asking the public to help identify the male suspect captured on surveillance video. The female suspect has already been identified as Tara Passco, police added.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect in question, please call Prattville police at 334-595-0252, CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL 1-STOP.

