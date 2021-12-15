Tallassee police chief resigns

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee Mayor John Hammock read a surprise announcement at Tuesday’s City Council meeting — a resignation letter from Police Chief Matthew Higgins.

The mayor says Higgins has resigned his post effective immediately. This comes after a nearly 30-year career in law enforcement.

“I would like to thank the good officers that have worked hard during my tenure, as well as those citizens that have supported us. I pray for the officers’ continued safety,” Higgins’ statement said.

In his letter, Higgins explained one factor in his decision was wanting to spend more time with family. He also cited the ongoing political and legal drama within the City Council as another reason.

“I have also seen (my family) endure a great deal over the last several months as the negative, self-serving politics have played out. You cannot have your leadership and decision-making choices constantly questioned and continue to be able to move forward,” the letter read.

Recently, the City Council fired Hammock as superintendent of the city’s utility system. The mayor then sued the council and the city.

Higgins is also mentioned in the council’s resolution asking for investigation of misconduct. That resolution accuses Higgins and Hammond of “harassing communications” directed at city employees. The nature of those allegations was not disclosed.

Hammock talked to WSFA 12 News about the toll politics can have on city authorities..

“Unfortunately, sometimes when you’re in an appointed position or something like that, whether it be a judge or city attorney or police chief, city clerk sometimes it gets political,” Hammock said.

He credited Higgins with helping rebuild the department, staying within budget and helping obtain grants,

“I’m really proud of the way our department is now, and most of it is because of Chief Higgins and his staff that he put together,” he said.

As far as a replacement or interim chief, the mayor said he will speak to Capt. Todd Buce about that since Buce is now the highest ranking officer. He said the standard procedure for a permanent replacement will be to post the job. He anticipates the Public Safety Committee will interview applicants and make recommendations. Hammock said that was how it was done when Higgins was hired.

