$1K reward offered for info on vehicle in deadly hit and run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on a vehicle involved in a hit and run that left a Montgomery resident dead.

The incident happened in May around 10 p.m. in the area of the Eastern Boulevard and Interstate-85. Officers and medics found 29-year-old Reginald Davis Jr. of Montgomery at the scene. Davis sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died.

The victim’s family said Davis was attempting to cross the street on the overpass when he was struck. The vehicle who hit him refused to stop.

Montgomery police now say a silver or beige Ford Fusion is believed to have been involved. The driver is described as being tall with a beard. It is unclear if he was injured in the crash.

If you have any information regarding the driver’s identity or the whereabouts of the vehicle, please call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Montgomery Police Department.

