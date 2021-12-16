Advertise
Authorities searching for missing Elmore County man

Authorities are searching for a missing 68-year-old Elmore County man.
Authorities are searching for a missing 68-year-old Elmore County man.((Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for a missing 68-year-old Elmore County man.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, Christopher Hafley has been missing since Sunday. He was last seen near his residence on Butler Lake Road wearing blue jeans and a button-down polo shirt.

Franklin says the department searched overnight for Hafley using helicopters and search dogs.

Franklin added that Hafley has friends in the Atlanta area and could be headed on foot there.

If you have any information on Hafley’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s department at 334-567-5227.

