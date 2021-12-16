Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Community paramedicine program gets closer to implementation

Two Wausau firefighter/paramedics leave for a call Wednesday.
Two Wausau firefighter/paramedics leave for a call Wednesday.(WSAW)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state is one step closer to bringing some medical services into your own home through the Community Paramedicine Program that passed during the 2021 legislative session.

“A lot of times in the rural areas, the pharmacist at the local drugstore may be the most accessible health care professional,” said Sen. Tom Butler, co-sponsor of the legislation. “So it’d be sort of a situation where the paramedic would team with a certain physician with certain patients that he wants to have seen more frequently to make sure their health care is coming along.”

State EMS Director Jamie Gray says the program will decrease nonemergency 911 calls, readmissions to hospitals, and in some cases making a long journey for a checkup short.

“Make sure they understand how a diabetic takes their blood sugar, make sure they understand how to use their equipment that they were just prescribed or things of that nature,” said Gray.

A draft of guidelines for the paramedics to certify for this program was created Wednesday, just another step Gray described as changing health care in the state.

There will also be a public hearing for people to give comments on what’s been planned and if they have any ideas for the program itself, but a date has not been announced yet.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery Fire/Rescue suspended a flag in the air above I-65 at the Maxwell Boulevard Bridge...
Deputy US marshal’s body returned to Montgomery
Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Keyquanna Monise Burton was last seen on Nov. 22, 2021, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office search for missing woman
Jamie Williams is charged with murder.
MPD charges suspect in Vaughn Plaza homicide

Latest News

Claudette Colvin looks on at her press conference after she filed paperwork to have her...
Judge clears 1955 court record of civil rights pioneer
NWS: Deadly tornado that moved through Mayfield, Ky., rated an EF-4
NWS: Deadly tornado that moved through Mayfield, Ky., rated an EF-4
Judge clears 1955 court record of Claudette Colvin
Judge clears 1955 court record of Claudette Colvin
State troopers deliver toy bears to kids at Baptist East Hospital
State troopers deliver toy bears to kids at Baptist East Hospital