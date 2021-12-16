Community paramedicine program gets closer to implementation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state is one step closer to bringing some medical services into your own home through the Community Paramedicine Program that passed during the 2021 legislative session.

“A lot of times in the rural areas, the pharmacist at the local drugstore may be the most accessible health care professional,” said Sen. Tom Butler, co-sponsor of the legislation. “So it’d be sort of a situation where the paramedic would team with a certain physician with certain patients that he wants to have seen more frequently to make sure their health care is coming along.”

State EMS Director Jamie Gray says the program will decrease nonemergency 911 calls, readmissions to hospitals, and in some cases making a long journey for a checkup short.

“Make sure they understand how a diabetic takes their blood sugar, make sure they understand how to use their equipment that they were just prescribed or things of that nature,” said Gray.

A draft of guidelines for the paramedics to certify for this program was created Wednesday, just another step Gray described as changing health care in the state.

There will also be a public hearing for people to give comments on what’s been planned and if they have any ideas for the program itself, but a date has not been announced yet.

