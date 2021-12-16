Driver apprehended following Montgomery police chase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a suspect is in custody following a vehicle pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officer tried to pull a car over in the area of Arba Street and South Hull Street around 2 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, resulting in a chase.

Coleman said the vehicle went outside city limits into an adjacent jurisdiction. She said the chase ended on Sprague Junction Road. WSFA 12 News crews at the scene report that it ended on U.S. 331 with the suspect vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

Coleman said one person is in custody and charges are pending.

There were no injuries or property damage.

