Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Drivers injured in 2-vehicle crash on Eastern Boulevard

Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.
Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two drivers suffered minor injuries in a crash Thursday in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened around noon in the 1500 block of the Eastern Boulevard. Our photographer found the scene near Haskell Road.

Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.
Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Coleman says both drivers were taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash caused minor delays in the area.

No additional details about the crash were available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery Fire/Rescue suspended a flag in the air above I-65 at the Maxwell Boulevard Bridge...
Deputy US marshal’s body returned to Montgomery
Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Keyquanna Monise Burton was last seen on Nov. 22, 2021, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office search for missing woman
Jamie Williams is charged with murder.
MPD charges suspect in Vaughn Plaza homicide

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a Tuskegee police car was involved in a fatal...
Man killed in crash with Tuskegee police car Monday night
Hunters across Alabama are encouraged to help fight hunger by donating during deer season.
Program encourages Alabama hunters to fight hunger
The victim, 29-year-old Montgomery resident Reginald Davis Jr., was rushed to an area hospital...
$1K reward offered for info on vehicle in deadly hit and run
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded 25 grants, totaling more than $9.5 million to help crime victims...
Over $9.5M awarded to help crime victims