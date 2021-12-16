Drivers injured in 2-vehicle crash on Eastern Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two drivers suffered minor injuries in a crash Thursday in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened around noon in the 1500 block of the Eastern Boulevard. Our photographer found the scene near Haskell Road.

Coleman says both drivers were taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash caused minor delays in the area.

No additional details about the crash were available.

