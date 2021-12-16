Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said officials had presumed the variant was already in Alabama since it had been confirmed in neighboring states.

Harris said reports that omicron causes less severe illness are encouraging but cautioned that scientists are still learning about the new variant.

Alabama in recent days has seen a slight uptick in cases and hospitalizations. Harris urged people to get vaccinated and to get a booster if they are eligible.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery Fire/Rescue suspended a flag in the air above I-65 at the Maxwell Boulevard Bridge...
Deputy US marshal’s body returned to Montgomery
Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Keyquanna Monise Burton was last seen on Nov. 22, 2021, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office search for missing woman
Jamie Williams is charged with murder.
MPD charges suspect in Vaughn Plaza homicide

Latest News

Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID-19
Alabama health leaders are convinced that the contagious Omicron variant is already in the...
Omicron variant expected to be dominant virus in Alabama
1 year since COVID-19 vaccines started in Alabama
1 year since COVID-19 vaccines started in Alabama
For 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports a tie with 2018 for the lowest death...
Alabama infant mortality rate hits 50-year low