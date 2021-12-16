Man killed in crash with Tuskegee police car Monday night

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a man was killed in a car crash with an on-duty Tuskegee police officer Monday night.

It happened around 9:21 p.m. on U.S. 80, near the 173 mile marker, in Macon County. ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said a marked Tuskegee police car crossed the center line and collided head on with a 1997 Cadillac DeVille. The police car was a 2013 Ford Taurus.

A passenger in the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA identified him as Willie Sullins Jr., 78, of Tuskegee.

Burkett said the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ALEA did not provide further information per the ongoing investigation.

WSFA 12 News has contacted the Tuskegee police chief for comment.

