MPD officer involved in crash during chase, suspect in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is facing charges after a chase with Montgomery police Thursday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, around 8:15 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of the Eastern Boulevard and Vaughn Road. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, Coleman said a marked patrol vehicle and a civilian vehicle crashed in the area of Dorchester Drive and the East South Boulevard. There were minor injuries from the crash.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is facing charges after a chase with Montgomery police Thursday. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is facing charges after a chase with Montgomery police Thursday. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

A WSFA 12 News photographer found the end of the pursuit near Audubon Road.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and charges are pending, Coleman added.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.