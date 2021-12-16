Advertise
MPD officer involved in crash during chase, suspect in custody

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is facing charges after a chase with Montgomery police Thursday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, around 8:15 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of the Eastern Boulevard and Vaughn Road. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, Coleman said a marked patrol vehicle and a civilian vehicle crashed in the area of Dorchester Drive and the East South Boulevard. There were minor injuries from the crash.

A WSFA 12 News photographer found the end of the pursuit near Audubon Road.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and charges are pending, Coleman added.

