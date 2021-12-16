Over $9.5M awarded to help crime victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded 25 grants, totaling more than $9.5 million to help crime victims across the state.

The organizations who received the grants support victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse and other crimes. They provide counseling, safe shelter, court advocacy, legal services and more.

“I am very thankful for these organizations across our state that provide help to residents of their communities in times of need,” Ivey said. “These organizations work to ensure that assistance is available for victims of crime 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The following organizations were awarded grants:

$89,000 to the Family Services Center Inc . which serves Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.

$49,500 to Legal Services Alabama Inc . This grant provides assistance for Madison County, but the organization serves statewide.

$77,583 to Thrive Alabama (AIDS Action Coalition of Huntsville Inc.) which serves Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.

$523,000 to AshaKiran Inc . This grant provides assistance for Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Montgomery counties, but the organization offers some services statewide.

$313,166 to Victim Services of Cullman, Inc . which serves Cullman County.

$107,651 to 2nd Chance Inc . which serves Calhoun, Cleburne, Etowah and Talladega counties.

$47,000 to Family Services Center of Calhoun County Inc . which serves Calhoun County.

$178,640 to Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama Inc . which serves Walker County.

$47,250 to Humane Society of Shelby County Inc . which serves Blount, Clay, Coosa, Jefferson, St. Clair, Shelby and Walker counties.

$719,840 to YWCA Central Alabama which serves Blount, Jefferson and St. Clair counties.

$150,720 to Bessemer Cut Off Advocacy Center Inc . which serves Jefferson County.

$335,000 to Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama which serves Blount, Chilton, Jefferson and Shelby counties.

$231,440 to Turning Point (SAN Inc.) which serves Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.

$207,680 to the Domestic Violence Intervention Center which serves Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

$148,800 to Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center which serves Chambers, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

$80,080 to Hope Harbour (Columbus Alliance for Battered Women Inc.) which serves Russell County.

$424,170 to One Place Family Justice Center which serves domestic violence victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

$266,000 to One Place Family Justice Center which serves sexual assault victims in Autauga, Butler, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Perry and Wilcox counties.

$989,114 to the Family Sunshine Center (Montgomery Area Family Violence Program Inc.) which serves domestic violence victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

$266,343 to the Family Sunshine Center (Montgomery Area Family Violence Program Inc.) which serves sexual assault victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

$361,613 to the Family Sunshine Center (Montgomery Area Family Violence Program Inc.) for services they provide statewide.

$280,424 to The Lighthouse (Baldwin Family Violence Shelter) which serves Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties.

$90,000 to Mothers Against Drunk Driving which serves the families of victims injured or killed by drunken drivers statewide.

$1.6 million to Alabama CASA Network Inc . which provides court-appointed advocates for abuse victims statewide.

$1.9 million to the Alabama Department of Human Resources which serves victims of elder abuse statewide.

The grants are made available by funds from the U.S. Department of Justice.

