Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing serious delays this morning, shutting down all southbound lanes on I-65 near exit 252 at Hwy 31.
According to Hoover police around 3:30 a.m. a box truck overturned and lost it’s load, spilling foam insulation onto the freeway. The driver was not injured.
Hoover Hazmat is on the scene. Hoover PD is handling the incident with assistance from Vestavia PD.
The southbound lanes will remain closed until that material is cleared.
Alternate routes are advised.
Please use caution when traveling in the area.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.