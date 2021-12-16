Advertise
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Montgomery

A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a man died after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday.

Capt. Saba Coleman said the pedestrian was struck in the area of Norman Bridge Road and Felder Avenue around 5:15 p.m. She said the unnamed victim was critically injured. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver was uninjured.

The wreck is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

