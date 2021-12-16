Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a man died after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday.

Capt. Saba Coleman said the pedestrian was struck in the area of Norman Bridge Road and Felder Avenue around 5:15 p.m. She said the unnamed victim was critically injured. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver was uninjured.

The wreck is under investigation.

