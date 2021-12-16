Public forum held on proposed Montgomery charter school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Organizers of I Dream Big Academy, a proposed charter school in Montgomery, believe not every child learns the same.

“How long will we continue to do the same thing over and over again,” I Dream Big Academy CEO and founder Lucretia Prince said at a public forum at Lee High School Wednesday night.

“We are here to partner with MPS, that our mission and our goal is not to replace any existing schools, but to simply come alongside and collaborate with MPS to create another option,” Prince said.

The proposed school would not join the Montgomery Public Schools system.

MPS is the authorizer of the charter school, meaning it is following a checklist from the state department to determine whether I Dream Big Academy will exist.

At the forum, the charter school offered the community a 15-1 student-to-adult ratio.

“The purpose of that is that we have to build relationships,” said Angela Lang, executive director and head of schools . “Our students have to build relationships with their teachers. So the class sizes and the advisory component allows our teachers and students to build relationships with each other.”

I Dream Big Academy would also have certifications in the medical field, aviation, cloud-based computing and more.

“Once they graduate, (they) will have completed the licensure exams for those career pathways,” Lang said.

The future of I Dream Big Academy will be reliant on a vote by the MPS board. Charter school officials told WSFA 12 News that meeting will happen in January.

Organizers hope to open next fall on Lagoon Park Drive in Montgomery.

