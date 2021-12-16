Advertise
The Rundown: Holiday events Dec. 17 - Dec. 19

By Tarlesha Acoff and Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are less than 10 days away from Christmas! This weekend there are plenty of events happening that can be enjoyed by you and your entire family.

The annual Montgomery Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops concert is happening this weekend. You can hear holiday favorites during this highly anticipated holiday tradition.

Head down to Andalusia and experience Christmas in Candyland. There are play cottages, train rides, snow tubing, and even ice skating! You don’t want to miss out on the Christmas lights, decorations, snow shows, and musical acts. This Candyland is a winter wonderland that will help make magical memories for the entire family.

An ASF favorite returns! Greta Lambert will take on more than 2 dozen roles as she brings the holiday classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’ to life. You have until Christmas Eve to see this one-woman show.

Be sure to stop by the Montgomery Zoo. Where there are thousands of lights and festive decorations for the Christmas lights festival. They will be open every night through Christmas day. Santa will be there until the 23rd and while you are there don’t forget to stop by the Christmas Tree Village.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY

The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon*

Santa at Eastchase*

Santa at Eastdale Mall*

Christmas in Ansley*

Christmas Lights Festival*

Ice Skating Downtown Prattville*

A Christmas Carol*

Holiday Dinner Cruises*

Selma Holiday House*

Christmas at the Station*

North Pole Express*

Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe*

Safari of Lights*

SATURDAY

Every Christmas Story Ever Told... and Then Some!*

Vintage Cafe Pop-Up Market

Macon County Farmers Market

Toddler Time with Santa & Mrs. Claus

Christmas at Choctafaula

SUNDAY

Dessert Theatre

Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour*

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella*

*indicates events that are happening more than once

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

