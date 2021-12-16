Tracking more warmth, clouds and rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More unseasonable warmth is on the way to close out the workweek. Under a mostly cloudy sky both today and tomorrow we’ll head into the 70s.

If you’re wanting sunshine, there will be at least some today, but all of tomorrow will have much more cloud cover than sunshine.

Highs head for the lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies today. (WSFA 12 News)

Moisture content will increase over the next 48 hours as the wind direction turns southerly. This will bring a round of fog that could certainly be dense tonight into tomorrow morning.

The increase in moisture will also support a chance of scattered showers Friday evening. The better rain coverage will come Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday with a cold front.

Rain is likely Saturday and possible early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Expect a great chance of getting wet on Saturday with the cold front. It will still be unseasonably warm and humid as we reach the lower 70s ahead of any rain. Even with the warmth and humidity, we are not looking at a severe weather or widespread heavy rain event. There could, however, be some thunderstorms mixed in.

The front will push to our south Saturday night, which will end our chances for rain. The drier air behind the front will keep Sunday rain-free and much cooler in the 50s. Clouds will hang tough throughout most of the day.

Warm weather lasts through Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

A secondary wave could bring a renewed chance of plain rain showers Monday night through Tuesday night. The fine details regarding this system have been -- and continue to be -- a bit muddled.

Still, models do suggest some rain potential during this period. It won’t rain that entire time, but we’re including mid-range chances for rain showers from Monday through the first half of Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain much cooler through at least the first chunk of next week. Highs will likely be in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

