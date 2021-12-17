Advertise
4 injured in Troy shooting

Troy police say a shooting incident sent four people to the hospital on Dec. 16, 2021.
Troy police say a shooting incident sent four people to the hospital on Dec. 16, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say a shooting incident Thursday afternoon sent four people to the hospital.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 Block of Botts Avenue around 3:20 p.m. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found one person with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to a Montgomery hospital.

Police said two others involved in the shooting went to Troy Regional Medical Center via personal vehicle. One of them was also flown to Montgomery.

According to Barr, a fourth person was found in the area of Park Street and Second Avenue. The chief said this person was treated for gunshot wounds by Troy fire medics at the scene before being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Barr said they believe everyone involved has been identified.

The case remains under investigation.

No other information was released.

