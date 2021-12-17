AAA predicts more than 109 million Americans will travel this holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Experts say Americans are returning to old habits this holiday season. More than 100 million Americans will hit the road for holiday getaways and gatherings.

“A lot of people didn’t get to travel last year, so they’re very anxious to go somewhere at this time,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.

AAA expects more than 109 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles in the immediate days surrounding Christmas and New Year’s. This is up nearly 34% from last year. The group says the increase will bring travel back to nearly 2019 levels.

“It’s going to be busy, it’s going to be congested, they’re going to be cars out no matter where you’re headed, and things are going to be moving a lot more slowly than we’d like for them to, of course,” said Ingram.

While road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, more than 6 million people are expected to travel by air, while 3 million people are booking buses, trains and cruises.

“Planning ahead is the key to everything, whether it’s getting your car checked out ahead of time by a certified technician or leaving early to pad your travel time schedule so that you can kind of sit back and go with the flow and not feel late or pressured or stressed,” said Ingram.

In preparation for an increase in holiday travel, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from 6 a.m. Dec. 24 until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 26. The following weekend there will be no temporary road closures from 6 a.m. Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 2.

ALDOT offers these tips for safe driving this holiday season:

Buckle up – Using a safety belt is the easiest and most effective way to reduce injuries and save lives during a crash.

Drive sober – Just one drink before driving can put you and others in danger because alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination.

Plan ahead – Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.