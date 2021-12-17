Advertise
Alabama unemployment rate steady at 3.1%

By Associated Press
Dec. 17, 2021
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s unemployment rate for November was 3.1%, unchanged from October.

The Alabama Department of Labor announced the rate Friday.

The latest rate is significantly below the 4.7% rate in November 2020.

The jobless rate for November represented 68,673 people without work statewide compared to 105,558 in November 2020.

Shelby County, located just south of Birmingham, had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.0%, followed by Marshall, Cullman and Blount counties at 2.1%.

Wilcox County in rural western Alabama had the state’s highest jobless rate, 9.7%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

